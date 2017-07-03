OnePlus 5 6GB/64GB $70 off on Banggood (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The biggest version of OnePlus 5 is sold out at the moment on the official store in some countries. Thankfully, this year the OnePlus flagship is available through many 3rd party stores. Of course, Banggood is one of them and has a coupon deal for its customers that lowers the price of the 6GB/64GB version by 13% (or $70, whatever sounds better to you). Note that this is a preorder and stock should be back to normal on July 20th. To get the discount, use coupon oneplus564 during checkout. You can find it here.

The device retains the same 5.5″ display as in the OnePlus 3T and is an AMOLED made by Samsung. Inside, it carries the latest Snapdragon 835 combined with 6GB/64GB or 8GB/128GB configuration. Of course, its killer feature is the dual camera on the back (a 16MP main sensor and a 20MP telephoto lens) and another 16MP camera up front. The battery is a bit smaller (3300mAh capacity) than its predecessor but it’s expected to perform better because of the less power hungry SoC. As always, Dash Charge is present to super fast charge your battery. Lastly, there is a 3.5mm audio jack port, NFC and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

