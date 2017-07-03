Tuomeisi has a Wireless Fast Charger for Samsung Galaxy S8 and other compatible devices, and it’s cheap!

Wireless charging has been implemented in smartphones for some years now and until now, the user experience is… meh. Besides the positive features it brings, it has some flaws too. Like the fact that it is slower than a conventional charger (especially the new fast chargers) and that, in reality, it isn’t truly wireless. Ok, there in no cord connected to your device, but it still needs to be placed somewhere specifically and doesn’t charge over-the-air. Well, there’s not much to be done about the latter as truly wireless charging is existent but not sufficient enough for commercial use. But charging speed can be improved and here is where Tuomeisi comes with its wireless fast charger that is based on the QI protocol. You can watch a review in the video below. You can find it on Amazon for just $14.49.

Tuomeisi Wireless Fast Charger main features

SUPER FAST WIRELESS CHARGING : Output power–10W, Input Voltage –9 V/1.67A, 9V/2A. Enables you to charge, fast wireless charging supported smartphones up to 1.4 times faster than traditional wireless chargers

: Output power–10W, Input Voltage –9 V/1.67A, 9V/2A. Enables you to charge, fast wireless charging supported smartphones up to 1.4 times faster than traditional wireless chargers SPEED COOLING FAN — LOW HEAT : 0.7-watt power fan(on the back of the configuration) will continue to dissipate heat during fast charging silently, making the charger more secure and increasing the charging speed by 2 times, saving about 1 hour until full charge

: 0.7-watt power fan(on the back of the configuration) will continue to dissipate heat during fast charging silently, making the charger more secure and increasing the charging speed by 2 times, saving about 1 hour until full charge TWO CHARGING MODES – FAST CHARGE & NORMAL CHARGE : Fast Charge Mode is only available for Samsung Galaxy Note 5, S6 Edge+, S7/S7 Edge, S8/S8 Plus. Other Qi-enabled devices such as S6, S6 Edge, Nexus 5/6 will charge at standard speed.

: Fast Charge Mode is only available for Samsung Galaxy Note 5, S6 Edge+, S7/S7 Edge, S8/S8 Plus. Other Qi-enabled devices such as S6, S6 Edge, Nexus 5/6 will charge at standard speed. HOLDER STAND DESIGN – WIDER AREA CHARGING : Built-in 2-coil inductive source offers a wider charging area for free alignment and unlimited wireless charging experience. Users can charge their phone vertically or horizontally, which means they can enjoy movie and music without interruption while charging

: Built-in 2-coil inductive source offers a wider charging area for free alignment and unlimited wireless charging experience. Users can charge their phone vertically or horizontally, which means they can enjoy movie and music without interruption while charging LED INDICATOR & iPhone MOUNT: You can insert an iPhone USB cable onto the wireless charger which then becomes an iPhone mount. Also, it is sleep-friendly, as its smart LED light is not so bright as others.

Other features include:

ROHS, CE, FCC Certification.

Super fast wireless charger with cooling fan — heat dissipation Obviously: Ensure lower temperature while charging with Qi standard

The best inclination 55° : Protect your phone from slipping

Multi-protection makes charging safer: Support over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-temperature protection

Longer Distance allowed: 4-8mm charging distance

Charging direction: horizontal or vertical position

Can use this wireless charger as a spare iPhone stand mount

