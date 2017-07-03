Vivo X9s Plus Pictures Leaked Online, Won’t Come with Snapdragon 660

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard anything about Vivo’s upcoming flagship X9s Plus but today pictures of what is supposedly the upcoming device have been leaked on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The pictures show the front, rear, and bottom of X9s Plus revealing several aspects of the device including its home button, which can be assumed is also a fingerprint sensor, its dual front camera system, its single rear camera with LED flash, its USB port (which looks like an older micro USB port instead of the now more popular USB Type-C), and its 3.5mm headphone jack.

We also get to see the information of the device, which shows that the X9s will be running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with Vivo’s Funtouch OS on top. The information screen also reveals that the X9s will not be running a Snapdragon 660 after all and looks like it will run the older Snapdragon 653 instead at a clock speed of 1.95GHz.

RELATED: Vivo X9S & X9S Plus Promotional Poster Leaks, Likely Launching Soon

With the rumor of the X9s featuring the Snapdragon 660 now seemingly debunked, it leaves the rest of its rumors specifications to question. We’ll just have to wait and see what new information on the phone is either leaked or announced to confirm what it’ll feature.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: