HTC Ocean Life Details Leaked, Snapdragon 660 and 5.2-inch 1080p Display

Details on a new midrange HTC U series smartphone have been leaked online today revealing some of the device’s supposed specifications and features.

Codenamed Ocean Life, the new smartphone is said to feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, 16-megapixel cameras on both the front and the back of the device, the new Bluetooth 5.0, and a 2600mAh battery.

Ocean Life is also said to feature Android 7.1.1 out of the box with HTC’s Sense 9 interface on top. It will also feature the Edge Sense technology found on the HTC U11 as well as the company’s HTC USonic technology, meaning the device won’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and will run audio through its USB Type-C port instead.

That’s all the details that were leaked on the HTC Ocean Life smartphone with no word on possible release date or price. We’ll just have to wait a bit longer for more information on the upcoming device.

(source | via)

