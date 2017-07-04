Oukitel K6000 Plus vs Ulefone Power 2, who wins? (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Recently, two similar devices, Oukitel K6000 Plus and Ulefone Power 2 have been quite popular among the battery lovers. They both feature the same chipset, RAM and storage as well as battery capacity and design. But who wins when they go head to head?

Ulefone uploaded a video showing Power 2 is better than K6000 Plus, but if you look at the video carefully, you’ll realize that the it compares the two under unfair conditions. So, Oukitel decided to respond to the challenge with its own video that compares the two under the same conditions.

Since it’s been a while since the devices hit the market, both are updated to the latest software version by now.

In the video, the first comparison is charging speed. We already know that K6000 Plus has got a 6080mAh battery and a 12V/2A quick charger while Power 2 has a 6050mAh and 9V/2A charger. For some reason, the Power 2 turns off automatically while it is at 7% power, so when starting, it first shows 7%, but you can’t turn it on while it is 7%.

The video checked the power in 20 minutes, 40 minutes, 50 minutes, 1 hour, 80 minutes, and 100 minutes, we can see clearly that K6000 Plus charger is faster than Power 2 charger. After the recent updates, K6000 Plus can be fully charged from 0% to 100% in 82 minutes now, and Ulefone power 2 is charged from 7% to 100% in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

In addition, the video also compares the camera. During scene shooting comparison, Oukitel K6000 Plus sports better colors and brightness.

Lastly, thickness and weight are compared. With slightly larger battery capacity, K6000 Plus has a thinner body as well as less weight. That depends on the density of battery and manufacturing optimization since Oukitel has longer experience in manufacturing massive battery smartphones. As a hot seller, K6000 Plus continues flash sale at $169.99 on Oukitel Official Store.

