ZTE Surprisingly Announces Blade V7 Plus

ZTE just launched its latest Blade V8 flagship a few months ago but it looks like it still hasn’t let go of its last-generation Blade V7 series as the company has just announced the V7 Plus, a supposed upgrade to last year’s flagship.

In spite being newly announced though, the device still is based on the original Blade V7 meaning its powered by the old and outdated MediaTek MT6753 chipset coupled with the same amount of RAM and storage at 2GB and 16GB, respectively. It also still retains the same 5.2-inch full HD 1080p display, 13-megapixel rear camera with single LED flash, and the same Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

It does come with a few upgrades including a new rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, something that wasn’t present in the original, as well as a larger 2,540mAh battery and more powerful 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The ZTE Blade V7 Plus comes in either Platinum Grey or Ion Gold color options and is already available in several territories such as Russia and Australia.

(source| via)

