More Meizu Pro 7 Pictures Leaked, Shows Off Rear LCD Panel

More pictures of the what has been rumored to be the Meizu Pro 7 have been leaked online, further showing off the device’s unique feature – a rear LCD panel.

The pictures show the rear LCD panel, which is located under the device’s dual rear cameras, copying the front display panel, revealing that the device is capable of displaying the phone’s full UI. The pictures also further confirm that the display uses a color LCD panel, which means it can be used to display almost anything the front display can.

Apart from the rear LCD panel and its dual rear camera system, the Pro 7 is also allegedly the first smartphone to feature MediaTek’s newest and fastest chipset, the Helio X30. Although, its big brother, the Pro 7 Plus, is rumored to be equipped with an Exynos 8895 chipset instead.

With all these leaks of the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus coming out, the device could be officially announced soon.

