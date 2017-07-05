Nokia and Xiaomi Announce Business Collaboration Agreement

Nokia and Xiaomi have announced that they have signed a new business collaboration agreement that will see both companies licensing each other’s cellular standard essential patents and Xiaomi acquiring patents from Nokia as well as become a customer for their networking equipment.

The agreement also includes the two working together on FP4 network processor-based IP Routing, datacenter interconnect, and a data center fabric solution. The companies have also agreed to explore further collaboration opportunities in more areas, such as Internet of Things, augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

“Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers and we are delighted to have reached an agreement with them,” said Rajeev Suri, President & CEO of Nokia. “In addition to welcoming such a prominent global technology company to our family of patent licensees, we look forward to working together on a wide range of strategic projects.”

“As a company seeking to deliver more exciting technological innovations to the world, we are excited at the opportunity to work more closely with Nokia in future,” said Lei Jun, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, in a statement. “Xiaomi is committed to building sustainable, long-term partnerships with global technology leaders. Our collaboration with Nokia will enable us to tap on its leadership in building large, high performance networks and formidable strength in software and services, as we seek to create even more remarkable products and services that deliver the best user experience to our Mi fans worldwide.”

In a market that has seen companies throw patent lawsuits and disputes at each other left and right, it’s refreshing to see two companies deciding to work together instead of completely against each other.

(source)

