ECOVACS DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum Series offers continue on Amazon

On the 4th of July, ECOVACS had made a great offer on Amazon for its DEEBOT M80 Pro model. According to our information, the company achieved a great record of over $1M in sales setting a record for 1-day offers. To thank its customers and promote their products even further, the company is now offering 3 of its products at an incredibly discounted price. They are DEEBOT N78, DEEBOT N79 and DEEBOT M80 Pro that ranked Top 3 best sellers in Robotic Vacuums on Amazon.

ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro

ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro is an advanced floor cleaning robot with a pretty wide range of features and skills including 4 cleaning modes, object detection technology, and controls via a phone or tablet. It’s equipped with a water tank and a mop so no floor can pose a real challenge, no matter if it’s a hardwood floor or a carpeted one. You can find it here for just $169.99.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79

The DEEBOT N79 offers just about everything its M80 Pro sibling does, but also features Smart Motion technology to better cope with cleaning rooms of any shape and size thoroughly. You can find it here for just $149.99.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N78

Tangle-free, efficient, smart. Ideal for pet owners. Equipped with anti-drop sensors, N78 can detect a drop-off. If the robot senses a drop-off, it reverses direction and selects a new cleaning path. You can find it here for $139.98.

