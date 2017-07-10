blackview bv8000 pro discount

Geotel G1 monstrous battery smartphone press photos leaked

Geotel G1 showed up about 3 weeks ago via an advertising picture that leaked on the internet. To sum up what we know so far, the G1 is a rugged device with a huge 7500mAh battery. Having such a big battery, we guess that it will be able to charge other devices, acting as a powerbank.

From what we learn from the company, it will perform amazingly well as far as battery is concerned, as it will be capable of 27 hours of continuous calls as well as 32 hours of continuous music play. These are impressive numbers nevertheless, don’t you think? We still have no idea about the rest of the hardware, but we guess it will be very power-efficient. Below, you can take a look at the new photos available that show the back of the device. It looks very well built and the odd thing is that -from what it looks like- the charging port is on the back!

