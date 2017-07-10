Meizu Officially Launches Android 7.0-based Flyme OS Closed Beta

Last month Meizu announced that it would be launching the closed beta for the latest version of its Flyme OS which would be based on Android 7.0 Nougat sometime this month. And today, the company has finally launched the said closed beta.

The Android 7.0 Flyme OS closed beta is now available for the Meizu PRO and Meizu PRO 6S with more models getting support soon including the PRO 6 Plus, PRO 5, MX6, Charm Blue E, Charm Blue Max, Charm Blue Note 5, Charm Blue Note 3, and nine other models.

The closed beta brings several changes to the camera, system, connectivity, and basic settings of the Flyme OS including support for several features such as payment authorization for several services via the fingerprint sensor, among others.

Those interested in participating in the closed beta can register here and download the first version of the closed beta called Flyme 6.7.7.10 Daily which is sized at 1.4GB.

