No1 F3 begins its presale period, get it as low as $9.99

Less than a month ago we learned about the superseder of No.1 F2, the No1 F3. As its predecessor, the F3 has a very long battery life too (up to a year long). Also, it sports a more modern and stylish design to appeal to younger ages as well. Its display is a Black & White one but that’s just a minor disadvantage compared to the rest of the features. Features that include IP68 certification and all kinds of alerts and information like SMS, calls, pedometer, calories, alarms, distance etc. The No.1 F3 goes on presale on July 11th, and on 11am (Beijing time) 20 units will be available for just $9.99 on Banggood! After that, the price will be $19.99 for the next 1000 units. To see the watch in action, you can watch the video below.

