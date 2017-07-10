Nomu S30 Mini goes through real-life drop test and proves very competent (video)

About two weeks ago, we revealed the full specs of the Mini edition of Nomu S30. As all Nomu devices, it too is a rugged device featuring IP68 certification for dust and water protection. Besides, Nomu S30 Mini is not a mediocre phone as far as the rest of its specs are concerned. It comes with pretty powerful hardware too. But first things first. Nomu made a drop test video to prove just how rugged the device is. As you can see below, it includes everyday accidents. To learn more about Nomu S30 Mini, please visit the product page here.

Nomu S30 Mini full specs

1. IP68 water and dust proof

2. Waterproof USB Port

3. Android 7.0

4. Super Tough Carbon fiber battery cover

5. 3GB RAM/32GB storage

6. 4.7” HD touch screen with Gorilla Glass 3, supporting Glove mode and smart gesture

7. 8MP Sony Rear camera/2MP front camera

8. Enhanced MTK6737T quad core 1.5GHz Processor

9. 3000mAh Li-Po battery

10. 5V 2A quick charging

11. Charging Led supported

12. GPS/AGPS/GLONASS

13. Bluetooth: BT 4.0

14. WIFI: 802.11 a/b/g/n

15. Network: 2G: B5/B8/B3/B2 3G: B5/B8/B2/B1 FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 TDD-LTE: B38/B39/B40/B41

Always be the first to know. Follow us: