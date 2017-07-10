OPPO A77 Specifications Leaked, Powered by Snapdragon 625

A slide from an OPPO training presentation has seemingly leaked online, revealing some of the specifications of OPPO’s upcoming A77 mid-range smartphone.

Apart from the previously leaked dual rear camera system which consists of a 16-megapixel main sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, the leaked slide has revealed that the A77 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, which is surprising since the chip is more than a year old.

The A77 will also be powered by a 5.5-inch 1080p display as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Other revealed specifications include a 3200mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat.

The official price of the OPPO A77 wasn’t leaked though so we’ll just have to wait until the phone is officially announced, which should be in the next few weeks.

(source)

