OUKITEL U22 Big deals on Aliexpress Tech Discovery: Get the 4 camera smartphone for $69.99

Oukitel U22 has been on sale for a while but the special flash sale price of $69.99 was available only on independent eshops like Gearbest. This week, the quad camera smartphone is chosen by Aliexpress Tech Discovery as the only smartphone to go on a big flash sale at $69.99.

The Oukitel U22 sports dual-lens cameras both on the rear as well as on the front. With the dual lens camera, it gets close to SLR experience and you can focus anywhere you want. The main camera on the back features a 13MP as well as a 2MP sensor while the front one has an 8MP/2MP combination on board. Being quite optimized, both perform well among similar category devices.

Besides the cameras, Oukitel U22 carries MT6580A quad-core SoC and 2GB RAM along with 16GB of storage on board that is expandable via microSD card of 32GB at most. Another advantage of the device is that is has a dedicated microSD slot apart from the 2 SIM slots. The display is a 5.5″ HD one and the battery of 2700mAh gives the device a full day of use. Since it’s a 3G device with 2G bands of 850/900/1800/1900 and WCDMA bands of 900/1900/2100, it can be used in any country supporting these bands all over the world.

Available in 2 colors, the Oukitel U22 flash sale of $69.99 on Aliexpress Tech Discovery starts on July 11th and will last until July 18th.

