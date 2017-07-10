PINE64 Releases Raspberry Pi-Like Rock64 Mini PC

PINE64 has just released a new mini PC called the Rock64 that shares a very similar form factor to the popular Raspberry Pi mini PC.

The Rock64, which is now available for purchase, features a Rockchip RK3328 quad-core Cortex A53 processor as its main SoC coupled with an ARM Mali-450MP2 graphics chip. The Rock64 can then be fitted with up to 4GB of RAM.

The other specifications of the Rock64 include:

SoC – Rockchip RK3328 quad core Cortex A53 processor with ARM Mali-450MP2 GPU

System Memory – 1, 2, or 4 GB LPDDR3

Storage – eMMC flash module socket + micro SD card slot + 128 Mbit SPI flash

Video & Audio Output – HDMI 2.0a up to 4K @ 60 Hz with HDR10 and HLG support, 3.5mm AV port (composite video + stereo audio)

Video Codec – 4K VP9, H.265 and H.264, 1080p VC-1, MPEG-1/2/4, VP6/8

Connectivity – Gigabit Ethernet

USB – 2x USB 2.0 ports, 1x USB 3.0 port

Expansion Headers 40-pin Pi-2 Bus with GPIOs, 2x I2C, Analog inputs, UART, SPI, and power signals (5V, 3.3V, and GND) 22-pin Pi-P5+ Bus with GPIOs, I2S, S/PDIF, Ethernet, and power signals (5V, 3.3V, and GND)

Misc – IR receiver; power, recovery & reset buttons; eMMC jumper

Power Supply – 5V/3A via 3.5mm/1.35mm power barrel

Dimensions – 85 x 56 mm

RELATED: Huawei and Linaro Releasing HiKey 960 Computer Board in US, Europe, and Japan

The Rock64 mini PC is priced at $24.95 for the 1GB RAM variant, $34.95 for the 2GB RAM variant, and $44.95 for the 4GB RAM variant.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: