PINE64 Releases Raspberry Pi-Like Rock64 Mini PC
PINE64 has just released a new mini PC called the Rock64 that shares a very similar form factor to the popular Raspberry Pi mini PC.
The Rock64, which is now available for purchase, features a Rockchip RK3328 quad-core Cortex A53 processor as its main SoC coupled with an ARM Mali-450MP2 graphics chip. The Rock64 can then be fitted with up to 4GB of RAM.
The other specifications of the Rock64 include:
- SoC – Rockchip RK3328 quad core Cortex A53 processor with ARM Mali-450MP2 GPU
- System Memory – 1, 2, or 4 GB LPDDR3
- Storage – eMMC flash module socket + micro SD card slot + 128 Mbit SPI flash
- Video & Audio Output – HDMI 2.0a up to 4K @ 60 Hz with HDR10 and HLG support, 3.5mm AV port (composite video + stereo audio)
- Video Codec – 4K VP9, H.265 and H.264, 1080p VC-1, MPEG-1/2/4, VP6/8
- Connectivity – Gigabit Ethernet
- USB – 2x USB 2.0 ports, 1x USB 3.0 port
- Expansion Headers
- 40-pin Pi-2 Bus with GPIOs, 2x I2C, Analog inputs, UART, SPI, and power signals (5V, 3.3V, and GND)
- 22-pin Pi-P5+ Bus with GPIOs, I2S, S/PDIF, Ethernet, and power signals (5V, 3.3V, and GND)
- Misc – IR receiver; power, recovery & reset buttons; eMMC jumper
- Power Supply – 5V/3A via 3.5mm/1.35mm power barrel
- Dimensions – 85 x 56 mm
The Rock64 mini PC is priced at $24.95 for the 1GB RAM variant, $34.95 for the 2GB RAM variant, and $44.95 for the 4GB RAM variant.