Vkworld Z3310 sells only for $9.9 for one week on Gearbest

Vkworld Z3310 is the leading Nokia 3310 clone that outruns Nokia in many areas. Now it is officially launched on Gearbest with a big promotion. The pre-order price for Z3310 is $19.99, but there are certain pieces every day for just $9.9 from July 10th to July 16th. You can see the product here.

Compared to Nokia, Vkworld Z3310 comes with a bigger 1450mAh battery that can last for one month on standby. Also, it supports 4 bands: GSM850/900/1800/1900MHz while Nokia 3310 only supports GSM900/1800MHz. Both phones feature a 2MP camera and 3D screen. Note that the screen and body of vkworld Z3310 are hard enough to crack walnuts. There is no need to worry about its durability.

The Z3310 supports more than 20 languages and it has an additional LED torch light on top. Moreover, the Class K Amplifier supports FM radio and you don’t have to use headphones to listen to radio. As you can guess, the Z3310 is a good choice for the elderly and also a qualified back-up phone.

But if you are looking for a even more durable back-up phone, you can check out the New Stone V3. It is IP68 water and dust-proof and has a 3000mAh big battery which can charge other devices like a power-bank. You can find it here.

