Blackview offers on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Day is already happening and is the day that many buyers are waiting for to catch some of the great deals it brings. Among the deals, Blackview is offering 3 of its devices at great prices: Blackview BV7000 Pro, BV6000S, and P2. Below, you can find the exact time of the day that offers are valid, on all Amazon sites.

Blackview BV7000 Pro

The BV7000 Pro is powered by the octa-core MT6750T SoC accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It carries a 5″ FHD Sharp display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Also, there is a 13MP rear camera with a set of 5 pieces of F/2.0 big aperture and a 3500mAh battery.

The Prime Day price for BV7000 Pro will be £175.99 and the promotion started on 10 July 6:00 PM – 10 July 11:45 PM

Promotion price in other countries will be €183.99. Schedule can be found below.

1. amazon.de: 11.07.2017 12:50 MEST ‐ 11.07.2017 18:50 MEST

2. amazon.fr: 11 juil. 2017 16:10 MEST – 11 juil. 2017 22:10 MEST

3. amazon.es: 10 jul-2017 18:00 MEST – 11 jul-2017 24:00 MEST

4. amazon.it: 11-lug-2017 8.45 MEST-11-lug-2017 14.45 MEST

Blackview BV6000S

BV6000S is IP68 certified and is powered by the quad-core MT6737T SoC along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. Also, it sports a 4.7″ HD display, 4050mAh battery, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and OTG.

The Prime Day price for BV6000S is £135.99 and you can find it here.

Promotion price in other countries will be €127.99. Schedule can be found below.

1. amazon.de: 10.07.2017 18:00 MEST – 10.07.2017 23:45 MEST

2. amazon.fr: 11 juil. 2017 13:00 MEST – 11 juil. 2017 19:00 MEST

3. amazon.es: 10 jul-2017 18:00 MEST – 11 jul-2017 24:00 MEST

4. amazon.it: 11-lug-2017 7.10 MEST – 11-lug-2017 13.10 MEST

Blackview P2

Equipped with a 6000mAh battery, it can be fully charged in 2 hours with the 9V/2A quick charger. It is powered by MTK6750T SoC and has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage on board. The display is a 5.5″ FHD one and the main camera has a 13MP Samsung sensor whereas the front one has an 8MP and supports beautification.

The Prime Day price for P2 will be £151.99 and you can find it here.

Promotion price in other countries will be €159.99. Schedule can be found below.

1. amazon.de: 11.07.2017 08:35 MEST – 11.07.2017 14:35 MEST & 11.07.2017 15:00 MEST – 11.07.2017 21:00 MEST

2. amazon.fr: 11 juil. 2017 13:40 MEST – 11 juil. 2017 19:40 MEST

3. amazon.it: 10-lug-2017 18.00 MEST- 10-lug-2017 23.45 MEST

4. Amazon.es: 11-jul-2017 7:30 MEST – 11-jul-2017 13:30 MEST

