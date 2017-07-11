Introducing the 7-glass lens of MGCOOL Explorer 2C

In a previous article today, we informed you about a new action camera coming from MGCOOL next month, the Explorer 2C that integrates a 7-glass HD lens instead of the conventional 6-glass lens. The addition of an ultra-modern lens in the MGCOOL Explorer 2C will probably set new benchmarks in the road of MGCOOL action camera’s development.

The main highlight of the 7-glass lens manufactured by MGCOOL is that it ensures better transmittance and clearer image. Moreover, the lens comes with color correction techniques including improvement of the sharpness and increase in the light transmission rate. Also, it provides for light correction in addition to improving the permeability. The lens included with the MGCOOL Explorer 2C will provide a capability to filter out stray, ultraviolet and infrared light.

But the main purpose of the new lens is to enhance the intake of light. You will be able to capture crisp, detailed and rich images and videos when compared with other competing action cameras, even in low-light environments. Talking about the specifications, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C incorporates a 2″ touch screen, which helps you interact with the camera easily. Also, the 170-degree wide-angle lens helps you capture stunning visuals from every angle. What’s more, you will be able to capture images of up to 20MP. Moreover, the 30m waterproof case helps you to protect your camera.

The Explorer 2C is expected to launch soon and it will be sold at stunning prices from Gearbest and Banggood. Moreover, the company is also planning to sell the new camera via flash sales to draw attention among the fans and tech enthusiasts. You can learn more on the official website and on Facebook.

