MGCOOL Explorer 2C hot features exposed

MGCOOL is popular among tech geeks since they have released a wide range of Explorer 1 Series action cameras. The Series consists of Explorer ES, Explorer 1S, and Explorer Pro including a wide range of accessories. According to leaks emerging from the labs, the production team is gearing up to launch MGCOOL Explorer 2 action camera with new features. However, since the company still has a long way to go before Explorer 2 is ready for production, the product team has decided to launch MGCOOL Explorer 2C -an intermediate product- with almost all the goodness of the upcoming Explorer 2 camera.

The main attraction of the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is the integration of a 2″ touch display alongside with support for 7-piece HD 170-degree wide angle lens. The upcoming action camera will also ship with advanced features such as spot metering, 3-axis gyroscope, GPS, motion detection including the ability to pause video recording.

Like the previous models, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C supports 4K photo and video shooting. You can also capture images up to 20MP. The product package will ship with a waterproof case, which can resist up to 30m depth. The integrated Wi-Fi capability helps you to transfer and share files with simplicity. In addition, with the help of the large touch display, you can navigate through settings in an intuitive manner.

MGCOOL Explorer 2C is expected to launch within the next month. What do you think about its features? Let us know in the comments below. Additional information can be found here.

