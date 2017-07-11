Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Phablet to Launch in India on July 18

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It looks like Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Max 2 phablet in India next week as the company has begun sending out an invitation for an event on July 18.

The invitation has the title “Big Is Back” and the caption “Last year, we made ripples with this new category and now it is back. Join us in witnessing the return on ‘BIG’ at Xiaomi media briefing,” both of which are very strong hints that the Mi Max 2 is indeed what the company is launching.

As a review, the Mi Max 2 features a metal body with a large 6.44-inch full HD 1080p display. It’s also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 12-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, an IR sensor on top, and a USB Type-C port.

The Mi Max 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, and a 5,300mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was initially launched in China back in May with a price tag of 1,699 Yuan. It’s available in both Matte Black and Gold, both of which are expected to come to India as well.

