Xiaomi Ships 23.16 Million Smartphones in Q2 2017

Xiaomi has just recorded their best ever quarter during the second quarter of 2017 shipping 23.16 million smartphone units during the quarter, which is a 70% increase from Q1 2017.

Apart from the company’s large presence in China, with its 123 Mi Home stores as well as its online sales through JD.com, Tmall, and Suning, the company has seen great growth in India. The company’s revenues in India has grown by 328% year-on-year, with plans to open 100 more stores in the country over the next two years.

The company also plans to expand to more territories in Asia including Indonesia, Russia, and Ukraine, as part of its strategy to build a more solid base in the continent. Xiaomi’s products could also be hitting western territories as reports have stated that the company could launch its products in North American territories such as the US and Mexico.

