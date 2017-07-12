Back to School offers on Gearbest reach over 50% off on tablets and computers

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The “Back to School” tradition began in the US, where companies make great offers for all kinds of students. A very popular program is that from Apple where Macbooks and iPads receive great discounts. The last few years, China has entered the game too, with online retailers offering even greater discounts for tablets and PCs. Especially, since Windows tablets are becoming a standard for Chinese manufacturers, those offers are ideal for new students who seek for a decent computer to use in school or college.

This year’s Back to School promotion from Gearbest is already ongoing and includes some hefty discounts that reach over 50% off for some models. In the highlights of the promotion, you can find Xiaomi laptops such as the Xiaomi Air 12 laptop that sells for just $499.99 as well as the latest Chuwi LapBook 12.3 that is available for $306.99. As always, time and quantity is limited so you better hurry. You can find all the deals on the Back to School promotion page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: