Leagoo T5 giveaway contest: Guess the footballer and win!

Leagoo has twice-a-year flagship release schedule and Leagoo T5 is the current flagship of the company. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and a dual camera on the back. In addition, the T5 features a no-press front mounted fingerprint reader and a 5.5″ FHD Sharp display with Gorilla Glass 4 on top for extreme protection. As we speak, the company hosts a competition which you can enter to win a Leagoo T5 as well as a shirt for free. Below, you can see the promotion rules.

Leagoo T5 game rules

1. Share the activity page on SNS channels

2. LEAGOO will update two mysterious footballers every Friday from 2017.7.7 to 8.17.

3. Comment directly below this page about the favorite features of LEAGOO T5 and reply the footballer’s name and his No. Then, @ at least 3 friends.

4. LEAGOO will randomly choose 1 lucky guy every Thursday from the fans those who join

the game and his name will be announced on LEAGOO official Facebook post.

The company will give away 1 Leagoo T5 smartphone and a Leagoo T-shirt to each winner. You can also check the relevant Facebook post here.

Leagoo T5 main specs

5.5″ Sharp FHD display with Gorilla Glass 4

MT6750T 8-core chipset

Samsung 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Sony 13.0MP + OV 5.0MP rear dual camera

OV 13.0MP front camera

LG 3000mAH battery with 5V2A quick charge

Leagoo OS 2.1( based on Android 7.0)

0.1 sec unlock, 4 in 1 front-mounted fingerprint sensor

Retail Price: $199.99

The device is now in presale stage where people can save $50 to purchase it and get free gifts.

