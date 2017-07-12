OnePlus 5 now sells below official price on Oppomart

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus 5 is in the news since June 20th when it was officially unveiled for both good and bad reasons. Nevertheless, it is considered one of the top devices for 2017 and one of the best camera phone around with its dual camera setup. It may look a lot like iPhone 7 Plus, but when talking about design, copying Apple’s design isn’t a bad thing at all. One thing that drew negative attention is the pricing chosen by OnePlus, as it sells $40 more from OP3T. Thankfully, there are online retailers like Oppomart that offer the device even lower than the official price of $479. And the even better thing is that it is already in stock and ready to ship. You can find it here for just $469.

The device retains the same 5.5″ display as in the OnePlus 3T and is an AMOLED made by Samsung. Inside, it carries the latest Snapdragon 835 combined with 6GB/64GB or 8GB/128GB configuration. Of course, its killer feature is the dual camera on the back (a 16MP main sensor and a 20MP telephoto lens) and another 16MP camera up front. The battery is a bit smaller (3300mAh capacity) than its predecessor but it’s expected to perform better because of the less power hungry SoC. As always, Dash Charge is present to super fast charge your battery. Lastly, there is a 3.5mm audio jack port, NFC and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

