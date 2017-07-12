Ulefone F2 Infinity-Display smartphone first hands-on video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In previous news, we informed you about the upcoming Ulefone F2, the first Infinity-Display smartphone that will sport 8GB of RAM. Well, it seems that it’s about to hit the market soon, as after the unveiling photo last week, today Ulefone released the first hands-on video of the device. So, let’s take a look at how the device looks in a pair of hands.

Unlike the trendy ”full-screen” smartphones, Ulefone was inspired by the 18.5:9 infinity display of Samsung Galaxy S8. As shown in the video, with almost zero bezels on the right and left sides and minimum bezels on the top and bottom, the F2 provides impressive viewing experience. Although it carries a 5.7″ display, the F2 looks compact and should fit well in hand.

Aside from that, you can see the F2 deliver pretty smooth and responsive performance, which of course is the result of the mysterious chipset inside, the whooping 8GB of RAM and software optimization. Other main specs of the F2 remain unknown for now. To be among the first to learn about Ulefone news, you can subscribe here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: