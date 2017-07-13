Elephone P8 has fast GPS locking and great accuracy (video)

For many years, devices with Mediatek chips had the disadvantage of poor GPS reception and accuracy, leading to poor user experience when it came to using navigation apps. This has greatly improved the last couple of years, with the newest chips showing the same -if not better- performance than their Qualcomm equivalents. Elephone P8 carries a Mediatek chip and today we can see a video demonstrating how fast and accurate its GPS chip is.

The test was conducted in the city center where there are many and tall buildings. A 3d-party app was downloaded to check how many satellites are found and how strong the signal is. As you can see in the video, when GPS is turned on, the Elephone P8 finds the signal in just 1 sec and locks the position in 2 sec. Now you know, that you’ll always find your way easily without losing signal during a trip.

Apart from fast GPS locking, fast is the mentality for the P8. Fast is the DDR4 RAM module found inside, 30% faster than previous generation DDR3. Also, the dedicated camera key takes you right into the camera app to snap a photo rapidly. Elephone P8 equipped comes with the new Helio P25 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Lastly, there is a 21MP rear and a 16MP front camera.

