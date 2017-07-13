Get the chance to win a Blackview BV8000 Pro

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview BV8000 Pro is considered to be the highest-end rugged phone right now, featuring Helio P25 accompanied with 6GB RAM. The Blackview flagship has been in the market for just a month and the total orders have already reached almost 100k. To thank its fans for the huge support, the company is going to hold a big promotional event where you will have the chance to win coupons, gifts, even a BV8000 Pro for free. If you miss the chance, worry not, as you will be able to buy the device for just $234.99 via coupon.

The activity is called “It’s summer, Let’s play!” and is separated into 3 parts. Below you can see the full schedule of the activity that will run on the Blackview Official Page from July 15th to July 21st.

Part 1: Slot Game

Time: July 15th – July 17th

Rules

There are 3 animals (Lion, Shark and Eagle) that you have to catch in order to win a prize.

First prize: Lion, Shark and Eagle collected together, a free phone gained.

Second prize: 3 lions or 3 sharks or 3 eagles collected, the random prize gained.

Prizes: Each day, 1 free BV8000 Pro, 20 USB flash drives, 20 reusable bags, 10 coupons of $20 and 10 coupons of $10 will be given.

Part 2: Crazy Sale

Time: July 18th – July 21st

Rules

During these days, all the fans could get the BV8000 Pro at 234.99$. (Coupons can also be used in special purchases)

Part 3: Message Relay

Time: July 15th to July 21st

Rules

Complete the following two tasks and you will be among those who will have the chance to get the Blackview BV8000 Pro in your favorite color for free.

Task 1: Pick your favorite combination and leave a comment following the given statement format

Task 2: Share this event to social platforms

Prize: Free BV8000 Pro. A winner will be chosen from the comments after they have finished both tasks

Blackview BV8000 Pro specs

Display 5.0inch sharp display,Full HD 1080*1920 Prosessor and CPU octa-core MediaTek Helio P25,ARM Mali-880-MP2 900M RAM/ROM 6GB RAM/64GB ROM Camera(rear) 16.0 MP, Samsung S5K3P3 sensor Camera(infront) 8.0 MP Battery/Fast charge 4180mAh with 9V2A fast charge Operating system Android 7.0 Nougat IP Rating IP68 Networks Full netcom Functions GPS+GLONASS, Gesture, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, RGB, NFC, OTG

