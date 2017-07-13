New Micromax YU devices spotted on Geekbench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

YU Televentures is a sub-brand of Micromax, and until recently that it released the YU Yureka Black, it has been almost a year without any announcement or rumor. This quietness seems to come to an end as according to a recent listing on Geekbench, Micromax under the umbrella of YU Televentures is planning to launch two new devices.

Pricebaba came across the listing revealing two new smartphones with model names YU5011 and YU5012. Judging by their naming, it seems that they are different variants of the same model. Both are powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 with 2GB RAM for the YU5011 variant, whereas the YU5012 gets 3GB. Also, the devices will come with the latest Android 7.0 Nougat preinstalled.

According to sources, the two devices are currently being tested in India and will launch there in the coming months. Of course, spec-wise they look like they will be two more budget devices from the company.

Source

Always be the first to know. Follow us: