Oukitel K3 is the new dual curved, quad-camera smartphone with big battery

Oukitel is going to release a new device and it’s nothing anything the company has released so far. The Oukitel K3 is designed to be curved both on the front and back. It will feature a 5.5″ FHD display with a Sharp panel and Asahi Glass on top for maximum protection. Being curved on both sides, in addition to the CNC polished frame, makes the edge soft and easier to hold and fit in your palm.

The device will sport two dual-camera setups, one on the front and one on the rear panel. The main sensor for both setups is 13MP, interpolated to 16MP for better details. Also, the secondary sensor for both setups is 2MP cameras for both front and rear cameras and helps to handle photo effects, offering great near-SLR experience.

“Power in Beauty”: Oukitel K3 will offer great power both in battery life and performance!

The K3 looks quite slim and thin, however, it will pack a super large battery which makes it a K Series sibling. To communicate more with users, Oukitel invites them to join the activity to guess the battery capacity of K3 on the promotion “Win Gift” page on their official website.

