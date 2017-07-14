Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Renders Leak Online

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Renders of what is supposedly the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s upcoming phablet, have been leaked online today, showing what the device’s front side looks like.

The images show that the Galaxy Note 8 features a more rectangular body than the Galaxy S8 but with the same curved Infinity display and minimal top and bottom bezels. It also keeps the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio of the Galaxy S8, leading to the Galaxy Note 8 having a taller body than the former.

The physical Bixby button makes a return, once again situated below the device’s volume rocker on its left-hand side while the power button is found on the right. There are rumors that the Bixby button will be textured to make it easier to identify apart from the volume rocker.

While the images don’t reveal the device’s back side, it’s been rumored that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual rear camera system coupled with a dual-LED (dual tone) flash as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other rumored features of the Galaxy Note 8 include 6GB of RAM as well as the same processors found in the Galaxy S8, which are either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or the Samsung Exynos 8895.

There’s no clear launch date for the Galaxy Note 8 but it’s expected that Samsung will officially unveil the device sometime in August.

