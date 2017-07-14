The Elari NanoPhone C Is the “World’s Lightest Phone”, Now Available in India
While most phones nowadays are pretty big, with 5.5-inch smartphones slowly becoming the norm. There are still those who prefer to use a small phone. That’s where the Elari NanoPhone C comes in.
The Elari NanoPhone C is a tiny feature phone measuring only 94.4 x 35.8 x 7.6 mm and weighing only 30 grams, making it the world’s lightest phone. The NanoPhone C is targeted as a companion device to one’s smartphone and can pair with any Android or iOS device via Blutooth, allowing it to make and receive calls. The NanoPhone C can also copy up to 1000 contacts and can be used as a standalone device.
The NanoPhone C features a 1-inch TFT display with a display resolution of 128 x 96 pixels, a MediaTek MT6261D processor, 32MB of RAM, and 32MB of internal storage. It also comes with a 480mAh battery which gives it a talk time of up to four hours.
The Elari NanoPhone C is now available in India via Yerha.com for the price of Rs 3,490.
