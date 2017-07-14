Leagoo KIICAA Power: The 4000mAH Dual-Cam budget killer

It was about time for a dual camera device to break the “lowest price on the market” record. After the frenzy that began when Huawei and -mainly- Apple released their dual camera smartphones, Leagoo has done it again: The Leagoo KIICAA Power is official and is -until now- the most affordable dual-camera device. Not only that, but KIICAA Power also features a big, 4000mAh battery that will get you through more than a day’s usage. Other specs include a fingerprint sensor on the back and -most importantly- 2GB RAM to multitask without problems. The device will be available this month for just $69.99.

Leagoo KIICAA Power main specs

4000mAH Battery

5V/1.5A charge

8MP+5MP rear dual camera

5.0″ HD display

MT6580A quad-core SoC

2GB RAM/16GB Storage

Android 7.0 OS

In addition, Leagoo is hosting a giveaway activity that will give the chance to 5 users to get the KIICAA Power for just $0.99. For more information on Leagoo devices, you can visit their official page.

