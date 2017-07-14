blackview bv8000 pro discount

Leagoo KIICAA Power: The 4000mAH Dual-Cam budget killer

LeagooNews

by Dimitris Economou ago 0

Share1
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 1

It was about time for a dual camera device to break the “lowest price on the market” record. After the frenzy that began when Huawei and -mainly- Apple released their dual camera smartphones, Leagoo has done it again: The Leagoo KIICAA Power is official and is -until now- the most affordable dual-camera device. Not only that, but KIICAA Power also features a big, 4000mAh battery that will get you through more than a day’s usage. Other specs include a fingerprint sensor on the back and -most importantly- 2GB RAM to multitask without problems. The device will be available this month for just $69.99.

Leagoo KIICAA Power

Leagoo KIICAA Power main specs

  • 4000mAH Battery
  • 5V/1.5A charge
  • 8MP+5MP rear dual camera
  • 5.0″ HD display
  • MT6580A quad-core SoC
  • 2GB RAM/16GB Storage
  • Android 7.0 OS

In addition, Leagoo is hosting a giveaway activity that will give the chance to 5 users to get the KIICAA Power for just $0.99. For more information on Leagoo devices, you can visit their official page.

Leagoo KIICAA Power

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

1 Shares
Share1
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin