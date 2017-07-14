Moto G5S Plus Photos Leaked, Announcement on July 25

More photos of what is allegedly the Moto G5S Plus have once again leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what the new smartphone may look like.

The images reveal and confirm previous rumors that the G5S Plus has dropped the plastic shell in favor of an aluminum one and that it now features a dual rear camera system which has been previously reported to consist of two 13-megapixel sensors.

We also get to barely see the device’s front-facing camera, which has been upgraded to an 8-megapixel sensor from a 5-megapixel one, as well as its larger 5.5-inch display.

Apart from what we can see in the leaked pictures, the Moto G5S Plus reportedly features a full HD 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of internal storage. It’s expected that the device will come in multiple RAM and storage variants.

The company is expected to unveil the Moto G5S Plus at their event in New York on July 25 where they’re also expected to announce the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4.

(source)

