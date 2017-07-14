Nomu S30 Mini survive the 100cm under the sea waterproof test

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Nomu S30 Mini is the little sibling of the S30 and is a waterproof smartphone as well, meeting the highest IP68 certification standards. Also, to exclude any water from finding its way in the device, Nomu S30 Mini sports a completely waterproof design. It even adopts waterproof components, such as a waterproof speaker and USB port.

Thanks to this design that makes it different from other common waterproof smartphones, it can survive up to 1.5m underwater for 1 to 2 hours without extra plugs needed. To show the real performance of the device when going against water, the company did a real outdoor waterproof test by throwing it into the sea in 50cm, 60cm and 100cm of depth. And it survived! You can watch the video below.



In addition, Nomu is holding a giveaway event on its Official Facebook PageAnd we are having give away event on our official Facebook. To see the full details of the giveaway, just go to the event post here.

Nomu S30 Mini Full Specs

IP68 Water, drops, and dust proof

Real waterproof USB Port

Android 7.0

Super Tough Carbon fiber battery cover

3GB RAM+32GB ROM

4.7” HD touch screen with Gorilla Glass 3, supporting Glove mode and smart gesture

8.0MP Sony Rear camera+2.0MP front camera

Enhanced MTK6737T quad core 1.5GHz Processor

3000mAh Li-Po battery

5V 2A quick charging

Charging Led supported

GPS/AGPS+GLONASS

Bluetooth: BT 4.0

WIFI: 802.11 a/b/g/n

Network: 2G: B5/B8/B3/B2 3G: B5/B8/B2/B1 FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 TDD-LTE: B38/B39/B40/B41

For more details, you can visit the product page here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: