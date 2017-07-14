Ulefone T1 6GB Flagship main specs revealed! (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As the Ulefone T1 is to be launched in late July, the countdown has started and the main specs of the phone are now officially unveiled. In the video provided by Ulefone, you can see what is to be expected from the device.

Retaining the design style of Ulefone Gemini Pro, the T1 looks eye-catching. As mentioned previously, the device will be powered by Helio P25 octa-core SoC and 6GB RAM as well as 64GB of internal storage onboard. This combination offers smooth, fast performance with low energy consumption. As for the camera department, Ulefone T1 will feature a dual shooter on the back: One 16MP sensor for capturing the major object and a 5MP sub camera for achieving Bokeh effect. Also, on the front, a 13MP sensor along with a soft-light will do the job when shooting selfie shots.

In addition, the Ulefone T1 will support 25 network bands on 5 types, meaning that you will be getting 4G LTE coverage almost everywhere around the world. Lastly, the 3680mAh battery will offer a full day’s juice for heavy usage and the PE+2.0 fast charger will recharge the battery in just 80 minutes.

Other specs include a front-facing fingerprint scanner, independent HiFi system, 6-aixs gyroscope, USB Type-C and Android 7.0 Nougat. According to Ulefone, the T1 would be in stock at launch, so you will get your order more quickly. If interested, stay tuned for our next update.

