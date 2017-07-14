UMIDIGI S Series: The first Prime product from UMIDIGI (video)

UMIDIGI has been restlessly innovating their product line since the beginning of this year. And today, a brand new product from UMIDIGI is unveiled, the first model from the UMIDIGI’s S-Class, which is simply called UMIDIGI S.

The S-class stands out for combining prime quality and design, through perfecting the interaction of technology and user experience. The full specs are yet to be unveiled, but there is a lot to be expected from the S model in iterms of specs, performance, battery life, and of course, software, via the UMI OS.

Design wise, UMIDIGI S appears to follow a minimalist approach, especially on the back, which follows a refreshing symmetric design. UMIDIGI always put great emphasis on design, and the new device continues the design concepts they persist.

UMIDIGI S has been listed on the front page of UMIDIGI’s official website, visit to get the refreshing first look, and you can subscribe to win one UMIDIGI S for free.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: