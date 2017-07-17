Blackview A7 is love at first sight and awesome Value-For-Money

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The A-Series from Blackview is known for being a budget series and soon the company will launch a great VFM device with Android 7.0, the Blackview A7 that will be affordable for everyone. According to the official news, it’s not just the price that will surprise you, but the appearance as well, as it sports a beautiful design.

Blackview A7 is created with “life” in mind, as simple life needs color and fashion. So, there will be a variety of colors for choose. Also, its body will be round and thin with the surface having a unique silver line and the back a special pattern decoration so that it feels perfect and comfortable in hand.

The A7 will feature an MT6580A SoC along with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The display will be a 5″ HD one and a 2MP front camera with soft beauty effect right above it. On the back, there will be a 5MP/0.3MP dual camera to help you record every wonderful moment of life. Lastly, the battery will have 2800mAh capacity with battery life being significantly enhanced while Android 7.0 OS greatly enhances the performance.

Blackview A7 should hit the market by the end of July and while the price is still unknown, how much would you be willing to pay for it? In addition, the Blackview BV8000 Pro is on offer right now for $234.99. Learn more on the Blackview Official Page.

