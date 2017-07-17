Leagoo T5 Snap Deal: Limited $70 discount for the Dual-Cam flagship (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Leagoo T5 has officially hit the market just a couple of weeks back and it is a big success as presales are going through the roof for Leagoo. Since its launch, the company is providing subscribers with a $50 off coupon, that brings the price down to $149.99, an excellent price for such a device. But they want to do even more for their fans, so starting today and until July 23rd, Leagoo is offering 100 units every day with $70 discount! This means a final price of just $129.99! To get the discount, you’ll have to use coupon bgt520 during checkout. If the coupon doesn’t work, it means that all 100 devices are gone for the day, try again the next one. Also, 2 free gifts will accompany your order: An earphone set and a case. You can find the promotion available on Banggood.

Leagoo T5 highlights

Equipped with a 13MP Sony sensor along with a 5MP OV one for the dual camera on the back, it captures tiny details with ease. With a wide f/2.0 aperture and a customized 1/3.06″ sensor, wonderful moments could be captured as clearly as they happen, even under low-light environment.

Sony 13MP sensor+ 5MP OV sensor

F 2.0 aperture

0.1s Autofocus

5P Lens

1/3.06″ sensor size

1.12um*1.12um pixel size

The new Portrait Mode in LEAGOO T5 brings SLR-like bokeh effect where the foreground object is more clear than ever before, even eyelashes could be seen after fully divided. This is due to the special 52mm portrait camera that was chosen. Equipped with the latest Dual-Cam scheme, Binocular Stereo Vision and Depth Learning Algorithm, T5 enables you to shoot stunning photos.

Featuring an OV 13MP sensor, the front camera is ideal for selfie shots and combined with the front complementary light and instant beauty function, your selfie will result in an unprecedented result.

F2.0 aperture

5P Lens

Selfie Softlight

1/3.06″ sensor size

1.12um*1.12um pixel size

77.9°wide angle



The T5 is intended to be a flagship device. That, is visible by the components used such as Mali-T860 GPU and Samsung 4GB RAM that help the device perform well while dealing with complicated graphics and big games. The upgraded MTK6750T chip not only gives the device a fast and stable performance with low power consumption but also provides high efficiency and good multitasking.

Fresh design combined with a pure metal unibody, proves that Leagoo T5 is dedicated to the beauty of curves and radian. Fresh and brilliant without losing its heritage, every detail reveals Leagoo’s ultimate desire for relentless pursuit of self-breakthrough.

7.9mm ultra thin body

175 design versions

New generation of curved design

The phone sports a 5.5″ FHD Sharp® panel with IPS display technology that not only provides a wider viewing angle up to 178 degrees but also delivers clear and bright visual experience with good color saturation and contrast. The Sharp® display smooth color dynamics are rendered through 2.5D curved glass.

1920×1080 High Resolution

400 PPI

97% NTSC Color Saturation

1500:1 Contrast Ration

IPS Display 178ºViewing Angle

The T5 supports 5V2A quick charge, which is achieved by both hardware and software optimization. Backed up by Vcharge, the charging process is now faster and safer. With the new type of high-capacity lithium core which supports quicker charging, the battery is not only stable but also lasting. After 580 times of charging and discharging, the battery retains 80% of its initial rated capacity. The service time is twice that of common ones.

Video Playback : 8 Hours

Continuous Calling: 20 hours

Normal Use: 36 hours

Standby: 10 days

Battery density ratio: 570:1

With 4G network, it’s easier and faster to browse the Internet and download apps or videos. Thanks to LTE Cat.6 protocol, the maximum download speed can reach up to 300Mbps.

Cat 6 LTE

Dual 4G

VoLTE

up to 300Mbps download

The Fingerprint sensor used on LEAGOO T5 has an outstanding reliability while being the fastest in its class. Thanks to Smart Touch technology, it has independent ISP for storing and processing fingerprints. Crafted from premium ceramic, the sensor actively learns and progressively improves, so your scans get even more precise over time.

Smart Touch Technology

360°Readability

0.1 sec Unlock

4 in 1 Non-press fingerprint ID

Leagoo T5 main specs

5.5″ Sharp FHD display with Gorilla Glass 4

display with MT6750T 8-core SoC

Samsung 4GB/64GB

4GB/64GB Sony 13MP + OV 5MP rear dual camera

OV 13MP front camera

LG 3000mAH battery with 5V2A quick charge

battery with 5V2A LEAGOO OS 2.0 ( based on Android 7.0 )

) 0.1 sec Unlock, 4 in 1 front-mounted fingerprint ID

Retail Price: $199.99

Always be the first to know. Follow us: