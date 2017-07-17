Xiaomi Mi 5S, Doogee Mix and Leagoo T5 discount coupons on Banggood

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Banggood is once again back with three great offers for all tech junkies that constantly seek for great offers on smartphones. Not one, but three great offers via coupons that significantly reduce the original price of Xiaomi Mi 5S, Doogee Mix and Leagoo T5. Read on to check out the main features of all three and get the coupons.

Xiaomi Mi 5S Gold 3GB/64GB

Xiaomi Mi 5S features the latest Snapdragon 821 SoC along with 3GB RAM and -what else- 64GB of internal storage. The build quality remains at a high level and the battery has a 3200mAh capacity. Also, the rear camera features a 12MP sensor with PDAF and dual-tone flash and the display has an odd diagonal of 5.15″ and 1080p resolution. To catch the deal that ends in 3 days, just visit the product page below. You can get it from here using coupon 75s64 that reduces the price to $242.23. Just apply the coupon during checkout.

Doogee Mix 4GB/64GB

The main features of Doogee Mix are its 5.5″ AMOLED tri-bezeless display along with the dual 16MP/8MP dual camera on the back that sports some funny shooting modes like blur mode, face beauty mode and pro mode. On the inside, there is Helio P25 SoC with 4/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB more. Also, there is a 3380mAh battery, a front multifunctional fingerprint sensor and LTE support as well as dual SIM support. You can find it here and after applying coupon mix464 you can get it for just $156.39. Mind you, the device is on preorder with stock expected to arrive on July 21st.

Leagoo T5 4GB/64GB

Leagoo T5 is the new flagship killer from Leagoo and it carries quite a few high-end specs like 4GB RAM as well as dual camera on the back. You can find it here and use coupon bgt520 to get $20 extra discount besides the one already applied. This means you can get it for just $129.99.

5.5″ Sharp FHD display with Gorilla Glass 4

MT6750T 8-core chipset

Samsung 4GB RAM/64GB storage

Sony 13MP/OV 5MP rear dual camera

OV 13.0MP front camera

LG 3000mAH battery with 5V2A quick charge

Leagoo OS 2.1 (based on Android 7.0)

0.1 sec unlock, 4 in 1 front-mounted fingerprint sensor

