Xiaomi Mi 6 Black 6GB/128GB Ceramic Edition $30 off on Gearbest (coupon)

When Xiaomi Mi 6 was officially announced, the company also revealed that there will be a special, Ceramic Edition for the 6GB/128GB version. Unfortunately, the company faced some production difficulties with the ceramic edition and it hit the market later than the standard version. Well, that’s all over now and the device has already shown up on online retailers. One of them is Gearbest that is offering a coupon that reduces the price by $30. The coupon is MiK64Gs and you can use it during checkout to get the discount.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic version is the top-most model in the Mi 6 range. Apart from coming with a ceramic glass body, it is available in 6GB RAM/128GB storage version only. The device also has an 18K gold-plated camera ring which adds to the already beautiful design. Of course, the powerful Snapdragon 835, the dual camera and the rest of the standard version features are all available as well.

