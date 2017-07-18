Elephone demonstrates the one-hand operation of Elephone P8 Mini (video)

Elephone P8 Mini hit the market as an easy to use with one hand device. Since large displays dominate the market, many users who seek handy, smaller devices have a hard time finding one that provides good performance as well. Here is where P8 Mini steps in and gives all that in a compact and sleek package. Yesterday, the company uploaded a comparison video placing the Mini against other competitive devices with almost the same dimensions.

As you can see in the video, The Elephone P8 Mini bests all other models when it comes to single hand use. This is mainly due to the fact the the P8 Mini sports a 5″ display whereas the rest vary from 5″ to 5.5″. Equipped with 5″ Sharp FHD display, P8 Mini attracts looks with its color saturation, color gamut, and pixel density. In addition, it is equipped with a 16MP front camera and a 13MP/2MP dual rear camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Plus, its body is all metal that goes through processes like metal stamping, CNC metal polishing, sand blasting, anode coating, axidation coloring, etc. You can buy it now on the official company page.

