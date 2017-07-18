Fresh photos of Elephone P8 3D emerge, show off 3D display capabilities

A few days ago we published news of Elephone being in the process of developing a glasses-free 3D version of the P8 Series. The device will hopefully bring all the advancement in 3D tech in one place and offer unprecedented 3D experience. Today we got some leaked photos from China showing Elephone P8 3D and more detailed information.

According to internal news, Elephone P8 3D will feature MT6750T Octa-core SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, there will be a 5.5″ large display with 1080p resolution. In the camera department, the device will sport a 2MP/13MP dual rear camera which can capture more light and -of course- bokeh effect. The 16MP front camera with aperture F/2.0 also has a soft flash function like Elephone P8 mini, in other words, you can shoot good selfies with Elephone P8 3D too.

Besides the new glasses-free 3D technology, Elephone P8 3D also added eye-tracking technology which will greatly enhance the 3D experience by enhancing the viewing angles. Are you looking forward to experiencing this new glasses-free 3D smartphone? Learn more on Elephone.hk.

