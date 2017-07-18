Kandao Obsidian: Official launch of the CES awarded VR Camera through Early Adopter Program

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Kandao Technology recently announced the official launch of its award-winning Kandao Obsidian 3D panoramic camera. Kandao Obsidian was the first Chinese product awarded in 2017 ‘Best of Innovation’ in digital imaging category at Consumer Electronic Show (CES). Today, Kandao is rolling out its Early Adopter Program for mid-August delivery.

The Early Adopter Program will provide professional directors and producers around the world an excellent opportunity to experience Obsidian camera’s latest functionalities, ultimately improving the company’s new product. Only 200 Kandao Obsidian cameras will be initially available to participants with two models being offered, Obsidian R for high resolution and Obsidian S for high frame rate.

“We believe that Kandao Obsidian will support Hollywood filmmakers and professional video producers to create industry-standard VR content through a powerful and efficient way”

said Lionel Lau, the CMO and co-founder of the company. “One of the reasons of offering the Early Adopter Program is to fully understand the needs of professionals and to shape the future of an industry leading product together.”

Kandao Obsidian Camera Features

Both Obsidian R and Obsidian S comprise 6 fish-eye synced lenses that can capture high-quality stereoscopic and spherical videos/photos and time-lapses, supporting three recording modes (flat, standard, and log) and DNG format for photos.

The Obsidian R features 8K (7,680 x 7,680) high-resolution recording at 30fps while the Obsidian S is optimized for high frame rate shooting, producing up to 120 fps footage in 4k, as well as 6K x 6K resolution at 30 or 50fps. This is ideal for high-end professionals who need high-speed VR content, like motion or sports.

Both cameras are Wi-Fi enabled through an Ethernet cable for fast connectivity to mobile devices or laptops, making remote control much easier for professional directors.

Stitching Software

One of the greatest features of the Obsidian is a complete software solution that comes with the camera, the Kandao Studio, ranging from post-processing, editing, stitching, and video encoding to live streaming.

The stitching process of Kandao Studio is built on optical flow code and optimized by deep learning algorithm to generate seamless and natural stereoscopic 360 panoramas automatically, capturing depth information from images as well. Despite high-quality stitch, the software also offers fast stitch mode that can work @10fps for quick preview and ready the Obsidian camera to do VR live streaming.

Kandao Obsidian Early Adopter Program

Successful program applicants will get full access to not only Kandao Obsidian camera, but also the Kandao Studio and remote control Apps with no additional charge.

Program participants will also receive benefits like a three-year warranty and a gift package of professional accessories. Moreover, a prize has been set to encourage program participants to explore a new way of VR storytelling and VR industrial application. Each model is priced at $9,999 and a $1,000 refundable deposit* per camera is required to pre-order the Kandao Obsidian for delivery in mid-August 2017.

* The $1,000 deposit is refundable prior to shipment confirmation. Further conditions may apply.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: