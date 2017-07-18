Leaked Ringke Cases Reveal Partial LG V30 Design

There’s only a few weeks left until the expected official unveiling of the LG V30 and it looks like we’re now able to get a glimpse of what the new device will look like as images of what are supposedly cases for the V30 have been posted online.

The released images show the supposed Ringke brand cases for the V30 that also show off the rear of the smartphone. Looking at the images, we get to see the dual rear camera system of the V30 that features two horizontally-aligned sensors that look to be protruding from the rear of the device. Beside the two sensors are the single LED flash and what looks to be a light sensor as well as a laser autofocus sensor.

Below the camera system is the device’s rear-mounted, round-shaped fingerprint sensor as well as the V30 branding. We also get to see the separate volume buttons on the left-hand side of the device.

The rumored specifications on the LG V30 include a larger display than the G6 as well as a secondary display akin to its predecessors the V10 and V20. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with LG’s custom UI built-in. The official unveiling of the LG V30 is set on August 31, 2017.

(source | via)

