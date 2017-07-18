New Google Pixel 2 XL Fan Concept Is Based on Leaked Render

A render of the upcoming Google Pixel 2 XL was recently leaked and YouTuber Concept Creator has taken the render and created a new concept for the upcoming device.

The concept reveals a device that combines both metal and glass and features curved corners and chamfered edges. It also features a flat display with curved corners and almost no bezels on the side as well as minimal bezels on the top and bottom with no physical home button. There are physical buttons on the side of the device, a 3.5mm headphone jack on top, and a USB type-C port on the bottom.

The concept also features a metal rear with its upper portion covered in glass. The rear-mounted, round-shaped fingerprint sensor is located below the glass portion while the camera assembly, which consists of a single camera sensor, a single LED flash, and two sensors for light and laser autofocus, located on the upper-left of the rear within the glass.

The concept shows the device with different color options including black, blue, red, and blue green. It must be reminded though that the concept is fan-made and isn’t completely indicative of the final design of the Google Pixel 2 XL but since it was based on a leaked render, it might be close to what we can expect the final product from Google to look like.

We’ll just have to wait for Google to officially unveil the Pixel 2 XL to find out what their new flagship device will actually look like.

(source | via)

