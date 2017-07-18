Panasonic P55 Max Budget Smartphones Launches in India

The Panasonic P55 Max, the latest iteration of the Panasonic P55 smartphone line, has officially launched in India with the affordable price tag of Rs. 8,499.

The new device comes around three years after the original P55 was launched back in 2014 and comes with a slew of updated and upgraded internals including a beefy 5,000mAh battery. Other specifications include a MediaTek MTK6737 1.25GHz processor coupled with Mali-T720 graphics, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.

The P55 Max is also equipped with a 5.5-inch 720p ISP display that’s protected by Asahi-Enabled glass, a 13-megapixel rear camera with a quad-LED flash, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and supports dual-SIM dual-standby, 4G VoLTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. It also comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Panasonic P55 Max is available in Matte Black and Champagne Gold color options and can be purchased exclusively through Flipkart, Additionally, Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders are eligible for a five-percent discount.

