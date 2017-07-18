blackview bv8000 pro discount

R-TV Box S10 arrives on Geekbuying supporting Kodi 17.4 and gets $5 off (coupon)

Although Android TV Boxes didn’t manage to become mainstream mainly because of the lack of support on the Google side, they are a pretty affordable alternative to Windows boxes for users who don’t have many expectations. For that reason, new models pop up all the time. This time, it is R-TV Box S10 that arrives on Geekbuying and it can be a real desktop replacement besides being a TV Box.

The minimum requirements to look for in a Kodi TV Box this year turns out to be a box with at least 2GB of RAM and at least an S905 or better CPU. R-TV BOX S10 goes beyond the minimum requirements by housing up to 3GB of the latest DDR4 RAM standard as well as up to 32GB of internal storage.

In addition, it is a super modern piece of tech, as it supports hardware H.265 decoding as well as 4K support @60fps and HDR + 3D playback. What’s more, it sports 4 USB ports to use with keyboard and mouse at the same time as well as a microSD hotplug port. Lastly, it has Bluetooth 4.1 built-in, AC 5GHz WiFi and 1Gbit Ethernet. You can get it $5 off by using coupon AOZJIMQH during checkout. The coupon is valid for both 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB versions.

Get R-TV Box S10 3GB/32GB $5 off on Geekbuying
