Dodocool DA108 Hi-Res In-Ear headset announced, available on Amazon

Dodocool has until now released several audio accessories of all kinds. The latest addition to its product lineup is Dodocool DA108 Hi-Res In-Ear Headset. The DA108 model can be called an improved version of the DA90B that was released in the past. The advantages are not so many, and they can not be called significant, but they are.

Dodocool DA108 main specs

Frequency: 20 ~ 40 000 Hz.

Impedance: 16 ohms.

The maximum input power of 5 mW.

Microphone Sensitivity: 42 dB.

column length: 1.2 m.

Headphones weight: 17 grams

The DA108 Headset is an in-ear one, with an ergonomic design so that the ear buds remain firmly in your ear when moving or doing other activities like sports. They may look a bit odd, but they get the job done perfectly. Also, the sound is richer and more full than the previous model and the sound-proofing is excellent for their price tag. The headset is already available on Amazon. Just visit the official product page to find out more details and all the available Amazon sites according to your country.

