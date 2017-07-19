Geekbuying deal: H96 Pro TV dongle with Amlogic S912 SoC

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Yesterday we informed you about the first TV Box featuring the new and powerful Amlogic S912 SoC, and today, Geekbuying is making an offer for H96 Pro, the first of its kind to sport the Amlogic S912. In reality, the difference between a box and a dongle is the size and the number of extra ports provided.

H96 Pro runs the latest Android 7.1.1 and comes with KODI 17.3 to take advantage of its huge multimedia potentials. On the hardware side, the base version comes with 2GB RAM as well as 8GB of internal storage. Also, it supports 4K and HDR for photos and videos. And by running Android, you can install any application and game you want from Google Play. Another big plus is the native H.265 support that is a feature of the S912 SoC and the fact that it doesn’t need an extra power supply. Just connect it to the TV USB port and you are good to go.

The H96 Pro is available on a discounted price at Geeekbuying for 38 more hours. The price for the 2GB/8GB version with KODI 17.3 preloaded is just $46.99. Of course, there are higher configurations too, up to 3GB/32GB. You can find the offer here.

